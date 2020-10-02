KeyCorp Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $150.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

