Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.