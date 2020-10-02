Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KC opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.