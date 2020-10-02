Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

