KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.98

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $13.48. KP Tissue shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 8,816 shares changing hands.

KPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 million and a PE ratio of -298.60.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

