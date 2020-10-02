Krungthai Card Public (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Danske upgraded shares of Krungthai Card Public (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Krungthai Card Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Krungthai Card Public stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Krungthai Card Public has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30.

About Krungthai Card Public

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

