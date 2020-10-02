L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L OREAL CO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

