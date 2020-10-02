L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in L3Harris by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,538,000 after buying an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in L3Harris by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

