L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Receives $240.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

LHX stock opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,538,000 after acquiring an additional 168,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

