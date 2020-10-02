Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAKE. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

