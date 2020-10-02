Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAKE. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Shares of LAKE stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of -0.18. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.