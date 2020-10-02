Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.08. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

