Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 838.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Get Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRPRF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is one of the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 6,200 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.