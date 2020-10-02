LATOKEN Reaches One Day Volume of $30,538.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $30,538.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.05151298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

