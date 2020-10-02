Laurentian Cuts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$15.75

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.62 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$12.32.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

