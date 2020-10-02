Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LAZ. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.55 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,620 shares of company stock worth $5,209,552 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 547.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

