Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE LMND opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

