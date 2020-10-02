Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMND. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.
NYSE LMND opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79.
