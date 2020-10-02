Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of LBRT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

