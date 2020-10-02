Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 497.9 days.

LIMAF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613. Linamar has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

