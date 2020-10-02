LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of LIVN opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 120,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,296,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.