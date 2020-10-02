Lobstex Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $600,854.91 and $220,333.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00396297 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012917 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008270 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000349 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,343,463 coins and its circulating supply is 20,343,451 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

