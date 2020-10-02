LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $6.20. LRAD shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 159,616 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Get LRAD alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LRAD stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.