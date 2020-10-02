LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 89.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.77 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.77.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

