LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LTC Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in LTC Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

