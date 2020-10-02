Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

