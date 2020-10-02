Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LUMO stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

