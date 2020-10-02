Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Danske raised Lundin Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC raised Lundin Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

LNDNF opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Lundin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

