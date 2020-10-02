Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Head to Head Contrast

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magellan Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners 0 2 16 0 2.89 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $51.11, suggesting a potential upside of 53.30%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.98%. Given Magellan Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magellan Midstream Partners is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners 37.15% 38.93% 12.21% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magellan Midstream Partners and Noble Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners $2.73 billion 2.75 $1.02 billion $4.76 7.00 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 0.96 $160.00 million $3.08 2.42

Magellan Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Magellan Midstream Partners pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Magellan Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Magellan Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners beats Noble Midstream Partners on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system. The Crude Oil segment comprises of crude oil pipelines, splitter and storage facilities which are used for contract storage. The Marine Storage segment includes marine terminals located along coastal waterways. The company was founded in August 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.