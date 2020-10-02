Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.79.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile
