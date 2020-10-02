MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.