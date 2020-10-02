Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNK. Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $0.96 on Monday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.