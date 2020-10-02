Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Receives $13.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $292.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.