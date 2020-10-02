Maro Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Maro has a market cap of $8.85 million and $279,102.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.36 or 0.05138903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033193 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 903,730,209 coins and its circulating supply is 446,705,053 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.