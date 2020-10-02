Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.95. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

