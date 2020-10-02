Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.79.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.28, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

