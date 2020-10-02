Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -762.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Materialise by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

