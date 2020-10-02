Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.42. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 703,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 105,904 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 211,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.1% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 415,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

