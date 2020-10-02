Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.37.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

