Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,630,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 367.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.37.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
