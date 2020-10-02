MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEDNAX's American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. Its revenues have been benefiting from operational excellence, inorganic growth via strategic acquisitions and strong segmental performances. The company continues to expand its telemedicine services. Its shares have underperformed its industry year to date. Nevertheless, it has undertaken several initiatives to control costs, such as temporary salary reductions and furloughing employees in response to the current environment. However, it has been witnessing elevated expense level for the past few years. It withdrew its initial guidance for the full year due to the COVID-19 effect on global economy. As its cash position is lower than long-term debts, the company’s lack of solvency remains a concern.”

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MD. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 54,986 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 98,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.