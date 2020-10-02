MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.41. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,482 shares of company stock worth $351,926. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

