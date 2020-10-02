Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,119,900 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 21,409,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on MPNGF. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meituan Dianping in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meituan Dianping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of MPNGF opened at $32.29 on Friday. Meituan Dianping has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

