MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 3% against the dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $113,449.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00251361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00085678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.01527620 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00169190 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.