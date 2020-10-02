Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 121.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.32. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $23.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.06 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

