Mercury Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Mercury has a market capitalization of $639,359.53 and approximately $1,294.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00252300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.28 or 0.01529905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00173060 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.