Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -516.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $1,474,450. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,383 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

