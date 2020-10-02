Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $11.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 31,306 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

