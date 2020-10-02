MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $288.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market cap of $288,435.40 and $288.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000832 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 383,426,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,124,870 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

