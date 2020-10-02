Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Sells £108,790 in Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £108,790 ($142,153.40).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 241.10 ($3.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.39. Micro Focus International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 240.40 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,200.05 ($15.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MCRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target (down from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

