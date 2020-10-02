MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 4,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

