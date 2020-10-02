Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Summit Insights

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

MIME stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 589.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $73,482.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $185,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

