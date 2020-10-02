Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.94.

Miragen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. Research analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

